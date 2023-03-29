Home World Hawaii, 33 people swim up to dolphins and violate the law – Corriere TV
(LaPresse) A group of 33 people approached a pod of dolphins off the Big Island of Hawaii and have been referred to US law enforcement for this. It is against the law to swim within 150 feet of dolphins in Hawaiian waters. The ban came into effect in 2021 over concerns that so many tourists were swimming with dolphins, not allowing them to get enough rest during the day. In fact, these animals are used to sleeping despite being on the move and appearing awake. They tend to emerge from the depths of the sea to breathe and rest part of the brain. (LaPresse)

March 29, 2023 – Updated March 29, 2023 , 09:15 am

