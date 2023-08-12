Hawaii: 80 victims of fires, and the toll is expected to grow

The number of victims of the fires in Hawaii is increasing, but the controversy over the failure to prevent and mismanage the emergency is also growing, which has led to the opening of an official investigation. The latest toll speaks of at least 80 dead, a number that makes the ‘Lahaina fire’, the blaze of Lahaina on the island of Maui, the worst natural disaster ever in the history of Hawaii, exceeding the 61 victims of the 1960 tsunami in Hilo, on the largest island of the tropical archipelago.

A budget that is still provisional and destined to grow, as local governor Josh Green predicts “without any doubt”. In fact, there are a thousand missing and the rescuers have not yet checked inside the houses, where many may have been trapped, nor finished their searches at sea, where several inhabitants jumped to escape the flames. Special dogs are also employed to find the corpses. Nearly 1,500 people are instead housed in emergency shelters.

Open an investigation

Meanwhile, Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez has announced the opening of an investigation into the decisions and measures taken by the authorities before, during and after the fires, and has promised to make the findings public. Of course, climate change is the main cause of the disaster, but from the first investigations it seems that many things have not worked well to prevent and mitigate its lethal effects.

The electricity company Hawaiian Electric, for example, despite being aware of the forecasts of powerful gusts of wind and the danger of fires, has not adopted what is now considered the most effective measure: disconnecting the electricity in areas at risk, as many states do Usa, starting from California, after the devastating fires of 2017-2018. Furthermore, the sirens of the alarm system were not activated, while the alert messages on mobile phones did not arrive due to lack of coverage.

“The lethality and speed of the fire was underestimated,” accused Hawaii dem MP Jill Tokuda. “We didn’t learn the lesson from Hurricane Lane in 2018 that wildfires can start with strong southerly winds,” she added. Five years ago Hurricane Lane fueled wildfires that destroyed 2,330 acres on Maui. The following year, flames burned another 25,000 acres. Yet in a report last year, the civil protection classified the risk of fires as “low”.

