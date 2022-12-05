There are huge lava flows that are flowing from Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world which is located in Hawaii. The volcano had not erupted since 1984 for 38 years. Hawaii’s emergency management authorities reassured citizens, explaining that the eruptive activity five kilometers from the island’s main highway poses no threat to citizens.

A wall of fire: here is the spectacular eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano, the largest in the world

The US Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in its latest bulletin on Mauna Loa that the main lava flow is moving at 40 meters per hour. The service said seismic tremors are still being detected in the area, meaning “activity is likely to continue as long as we see this signal.”