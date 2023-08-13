Hawaii wildfire death toll rises to 80

The death toll from the wildfires ravaging Maui, Hawaii has risen to 80. The fire, fueled by strong winds, is not yet under control. “There will certainly be more deaths,” admitted the governor Josh Green. The foreign minister Antonio SecretI communicated that there are no Italians among the victims.

According to Cnn, the Kaanapali area is evacuated due to a fire. The Maui police reiterated that the priority is “the safety of the community and the first responders”. Kaanapali is located north of Lahaina, ravaged by flames.

Hawaii, drought has aggravated the fires: at least 55 dead. Biden declares a state of emergency by our correspondent Anna Lombardi August 10, 2023

The Hawaii prosecutor’s office has announced the opening of an investigation into the way the authorities handled the emergency.

What razed the city of Lahaina to the ground is the worst disaster in the history of this state which was formed only in 1959. In 1960 a tsunami killed 61 people in Hilo.

According to BbcIn addition to winds from Hurricane Dora, drought or dry conditions in large parts of Hawaii, including the entire island of Maui, also played a role in the spread of the flames.

About 14% of the state suffers from severe or moderate drought, according to the US Drought Monitor, while 80% of Hawaii is classified as abnormally dry.

