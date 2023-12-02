hay bales deposited in the offices of the Ministry of Economy – Corriere TV

Growers complain about the slow bureaucracy in disbursing community funds

Videos showing the protest initiatives carried out by French farmers are bouncing around all social networks these days. Mountains of manure and bales of hay are deposited outside the headquarters of the Ministry of Economy and fast food chains. Farmers complain about the slow disbursement of community funds and protest against the end of tax exemption policies for diesel. French growers are asking for the reduction of some charges, including those linked to water fees.

December 1, 2023 – Updated December 1, 2023, 11:06 pm

