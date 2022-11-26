Haya People｜Valencia leads the scorer list with consecutive goalsFly into the homes of ordinary people

Valencia leads the scorer list (photo by special correspondent Li Mingshen)

Many people say that the World Cup held every four years is a stage for the birth of heroes. James Ronaldo 8 years ago and the “Magic Flute” 4 years ago are typical representatives. Now, this baton is passed to Ecuador captain Valencia inside. Two games, three goals, four points, leading the scorer list, this is the report card that Valencia handed over after playing against the Netherlands. Behind the aura of admiration from the crowd, Valencia has always had a special motivation in his heart.

“When I first entered the Ecuadorian national team, Christian Benitez helped me a lot. Without him, I would not be where I am now.” Benitez in Valencia’s mouth was once Ecuador’s most The hot striker has won the Golden Boot of the Mexican League, played in the Premier League, and participated in the 2006 World Cup. In those years, Valencia was a junior who learned and grew up behind Benitez, “He kept saying to me, ‘I am very optimistic about you, work hard, you will succeed, and we will stand on the World Cup together!’ “This agreement has become the driving force for the young Valencia to keep moving forward.

In the first game, the Ecuadorian team pointed to the sky after scoring a goal. Xinhua News Agency

In 2013, when the 24-year-old Valencia was full of confidence and was about to team up with Benitez to lead the team to the World Cup in Brazil, the accident came suddenly. In July of that year, Benitez, who played for Aljash Club in Qatar, suffered cardiac arrest due to appendicitis. At the golden age of 27, he passed away forever on the sidelines of the green field in Doha. The moment the news came, Valencia couldn’t believe his ears, and agreed to create history together, why did you break the oath? During that time, the Ecuador team was hit hard. Although they got the tickets for the World Cup in Brazil, they did not perform well.

After a not-so-smooth trip to Brazil, Valencia finally had time to pay homage to Benitez. He wanted to take up the offensive banner left by his friend and lead the Ecuador team back to glory. But the road ahead was full of thorns, and the South American team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. As the age of the core players increases, the World Cup seems to be drifting away from Valencia. But his firm belief and the agreement with Benitez made him unwilling to give up. After 4 years, Valencia used one goal after another to lead the team to break through the South American region. He wants to fulfill their dreams in Doha, Qatar, the last foothold of Benitez’s life.

In the first game of the host, Valencia broke the deadlock. After scoring the goal, he called all the players, knelt down on the bottom line of the Bay Stadium, and pointed to the sky with his hands. Huazhang’s Benitez. Against the Netherlands, it was the striker wearing the No. 13 jersey again, who equalized the score for the team and took the lead in the card battle for the qualifying places in the group.

Now, he has become the national hero of Ecuador. With 6 goals in two World Cups, he has also tied with legendary stars such as Henry and Bergkamp. “We will continue to move forward. There is still a difficult group match. Now it is not It’s time to relax.” Valencia said, he knew that Benitez must be cheering for the team, and he and his teammates would work hard to make him proud, “Benitez will always be a member of the team, we must Fight for him.”(Xinmin Evening News reporter Lu Weixin)