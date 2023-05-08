HBO Max airs the Brazilian series “Coisa de Menino” – MONDO MODA

The first episode of the Brazilian series boy thing is now available on HBO Max. With the executive production of Tatiana Issa and Guto Barra, who direct the direction of “Brutal Pact: The Assassination of Daniela Perez”, and also directed by Issa and Paula Buarque, the production shows how the deep-rooted Brazilian machismo is passed on to the new generations, the what is now recognized as “toxic masculinity”.

The series has five episodes, which will be released weekly, on Tuesdays, on the platform and on HBO.

“Men don’t cry”. “Boys have to win in football”. “No pain, no victory”. “Don’t show your feelings”. This type of behavior, which was always taught as a “boy thing”, has been questioned more and more. How can the role of man in society be rethought? It is in this challenging debate that Coisa de Menino is built, proposing reflections and questioning values, customs and pillars of Brazilian society.

The series brings up issues related to the upbringing and education of boys through contrasts, nuances and contradictions, in addition to challenging old and new concepts about male behavior. The production also delves deep into the universe of 11 families and presents stories of the most diverse configurations and family situations, such as single mothers with teenage children, parents who are undergoing psychological treatment for childhood traumas and an alcoholic father in recovery denounced by the former woman.

In the plot, a single conflict dictates the starting point: in what way does the upbringing of the 70s or 80s interfere with the way fathers and mothers raise their boys today? Would they be replicating preconceived concepts of how to create “a real man”?

Plus: the editor of MONDO MODA, Jorge Marcelo Oliveira, watched the first episode and guarantees that it is really worth knowing.