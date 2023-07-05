“He bribed a tax official to favor entrepreneurs”: the case of the governor of the Slovak bank also embarrasses the ECB

When he’s at work he fights against inflationa real emergency in Slovakiawhen his battle is out he often moves in courtwhere he must defend himself against accusations of corruption when he was finance minister of his country. The case of Peter Kazimírgovernor of the Slovak Central Bank, shakes not only the national institution, but also the Bcegiven that, given the role he covers, he is also a member ex officio of the board of the European Central Bank.

He also clarified his position on Monday, writes the Only 24 Hoursaddressing the judge of the Court of Justice on the first day of the appeal trial which sees him in the dock: “I don’t bargain because I’m innocent“. The judges, at least those of first instance, say the opposite: the banker and former minister was in fact sentenced in April for paying for one bribe of 48 thousand euros when he was Minister of Finance in the previous government, between 2012 and 2019, to an official of the Revenue Agency for speed up VAT refunds of some companies. A move that cost him a sentence which provides for the payment of one maxi-fine of 100 thousand euros or alternatively, two years in prison.

Yours is not simply a national case, as mentioned, but also risks embarrassing the European institutions. In fact, the good name of the Slovak Central Bank depends on it, but also of the one based in Frankfurtgiven that the strategy that has always been adopted is that of defending the independence of the bankers to the bitter end European system of central banks (Sebc). Kažimír’s defense lawyer argues that the procedure against the governor is “illegal” and that the real aim of the corruption charges is to “remove him from office”.

The rules of Sebc safeguard the independence of central bankers. It does not, of course, prevent the indictment of Governing Council members, but seeks to protect them from political pressures. According to the SEBC Statute, the removal and dismissal of a governor is justified “only in the presence of a final and non-appealable judgment” from an independent court declaring a serious conduct related to the professional duties of a senior ECB official and which falls within the scope of the ECB’s rules of integrity and conduct.