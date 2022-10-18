He called his daughter Locki, in memory of the lockdown because “that was a happy time for me.” Jodi Cross, a 36-year-old English hairdresser, does not regret her choice and to those who criticize the name of her child replies that she has no regrets. Becoming pregnant during the second lockdown, in 2021, she remembers those months as a beautiful period in her life, culminating in the birth of her baby on November 28 a year ago.

The young mother lives in Bedfordshire, a county in East England, with her husband Rob, 36. The couple explained to the British media that they had been looking for pregnancy for a long time until, in those months of restrictions due to the increase in infections from Covid, she finally arrived. «We had been trying for a year – recalled Jodi -. At that moment, during the second lockdown, we relaxed a bit because we had a lot more free time than usual. And then we found out I was pregnant ».

The young woman is aware that their baby’s name may surprise and not convince people, but adds that she has no regrets and that she remembers the period of restrictions as a happy time. “We called her Lockie for the lockdown – she points out -. People might not like the name, but I don’t care what they think. ‘

It is not the first case of a child who bears the memory of the pandemic in his name. In the state of Chhattisgarh, India, two parents had in fact given their children, twins born during the first lockdown of 2020, the names of “Corona” and “Covid”. Again the couple wanted to pay homage to that memorable day.