Home » He crashes his plane: the youtuber with 3 million views risks 20 years in prison
World

He crashes his plane: the youtuber with 3 million views risks 20 years in prison

by admin
He crashes his plane: the youtuber with 3 million views risks 20 years in prison

A youtuber, aircraft pilot, who deliberately crashed his aircraft to post the video on the platform, faces up to 20 years in prison. The video of the crash over the California skies in November 2021, titled ‘I crashed my plane’, has been viewed almost 3 million times.

In the footage, Trevor Jacob appears to have a glitch and gets ejected out of the plane with selfie stick in hand before landing in the middle of the countryside with a parachute. Instead, the plane crashed in the Los Padres forest. The YouTuber claimed he didn’t know where the plane crashed but, according to investigators, he and a friend pulled the wreckage out of the forest using a helicopter two weeks after the crash. They then cut the aircraft into small pieces and threw them in the trash.

Jacob admitted that he wanted to hinder the investigation by disposing of the wreck – a crime that carries up to 20 years in prison – and that he made the video to earn money as part of a partnership with a company. He also admitted that he lied when he told investigators that the plane had a technical problem.

See also  Bulgaria, the vote does not resolve the crisis: head to head between Borisov and Trifonov

You may also like

War Ukraine – Russia, the news of May...

Mark Jackson didn’t even give Nikola Jokic a...

South Africa attempts reform of financial rules to...

‘Daily fragments of life’ and ‘Unpredictable narrative paths’,...

A pedestrian bridge collapses at Espo in Finland,...

Europa League semi-finals: Juventus Sevilla and Roma Bayer...

Volleyball: Monza is serious, beats Conegliano again and...

ana Waddington host of the Eurovision Song Contest...

Europa League semi-finals Juventus Sevilla 1:1, Roma Bayer...

“Irregularities at Cala Levante”: prescriptions and acquittals

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy