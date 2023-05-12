He crashes his plane: the youtuber with 3 million views risks 20 years in prison

A youtuber, aircraft pilot, who deliberately crashed his aircraft to post the video on the platform, faces up to 20 years in prison. The video of the crash over the California skies in November 2021, titled ‘I crashed my plane’, has been viewed almost 3 million times.

In the footage, Trevor Jacob appears to have a glitch and gets ejected out of the plane with selfie stick in hand before landing in the middle of the countryside with a parachute. Instead, the plane crashed in the Los Padres forest. The YouTuber claimed he didn’t know where the plane crashed but, according to investigators, he and a friend pulled the wreckage out of the forest using a helicopter two weeks after the crash. They then cut the aircraft into small pieces and threw them in the trash.

Jacob admitted that he wanted to hinder the investigation by disposing of the wreck – a crime that carries up to 20 years in prison – and that he made the video to earn money as part of a partnership with a company. He also admitted that he lied when he told investigators that the plane had a technical problem.