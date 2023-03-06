Home World He dances alone in front of his wife’s coffin, then the crowd follows him – Corriere TV
During the funeral of Agnes Lassallethe teacher killed last week in San Juan de Luz, in the French Pyrenees, from a pupil, the husband begins to dance in front of her coffin. An activity the couple loved to do together. In the video, released on Twitter, other couples can be seen greeting the coffin dancing to the tune of a song by Frank Sinatra. Hundreds of people attended the funeral of the 53-year-old teacher who was stabbed to death in her classroom by one of her students on Friday, March 3 in Biarritz.

March 6, 2023 – Updated March 7, 2023, 00:09 am

