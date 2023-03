A moving dance. Thus, with a swing, the husband of Agnes Lassalle, teacher killed in the French Pyrenees, in San Jean de Luz, by a pupil, greeted his wife’s coffin. In fact, the couple loved to dance. The man was also joined by other couples. The video went around the web. Hundreds of people attended the funeral of the 53-year-old teacher, who was stabbed to death in her class by one of her students.