Home World He defeats the tumor thanks to chemotherapy: he dies at the age of 18 a few days later
World

He defeats the tumor thanks to chemotherapy: he dies at the age of 18 a few days later

by admin
He defeats the tumor thanks to chemotherapy: he dies at the age of 18 a few days later

There wasn’t even time to celebrate. Molly Hinchliffefrom Batley, West Yorkshire, is an 18-year-old girl who had won her battle against cancer.

A few days after the last chemotherapy session she died of sepsis: the young woman fell ill, probably due to her immune system weakened by the treatment, and her organs couldn’t stand it. Molly died in the hospital, surrounded by her family who had never abandoned her.

The news was picked up by some newspapers after her death with a friend who opened on GoFundMe a funeral fundraising page: «She finished her last cycle of chemo and was sick due to her low immune system – reads the text – then she developed sepsis and her organs gave up. Molly’s family and I and my family would appreciate your help in raising money for her funeral. We are all heartbroken and in so much pain.”

For friends who remember her in these hours, the teenager was “a beautiful, funny, thoughtful soul”.

See also  Ukraine latest news. Borrell (EU): Moscow destroyed Ukraine's second largest granary

You may also like

where we have already seen the dancer

five injured, two are serious

A fixed match in the NBA league, Dallas...

Sloba Radanović’s son Damjan looks like him Entertainment

Resuttana San Lorenzo wins, Cus Palermo and Casteldaccia...

Berlusconi, Zangrillo: ‘He responds well to therapy’. Sources:...

“I hated Christians. Now I’m one of them”

Doctors strike in Great Britain | Info

“Healthy outside, sick inside”. Among the doctors who...

Bike against truck, centaur dies in the province...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy