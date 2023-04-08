There wasn’t even time to celebrate. Molly Hinchliffefrom Batley, West Yorkshire, is an 18-year-old girl who had won her battle against cancer.

A few days after the last chemotherapy session she died of sepsis: the young woman fell ill, probably due to her immune system weakened by the treatment, and her organs couldn’t stand it. Molly died in the hospital, surrounded by her family who had never abandoned her.

The news was picked up by some newspapers after her death with a friend who opened on GoFundMe a funeral fundraising page: «She finished her last cycle of chemo and was sick due to her low immune system – reads the text – then she developed sepsis and her organs gave up. Molly’s family and I and my family would appreciate your help in raising money for her funeral. We are all heartbroken and in so much pain.”

For friends who remember her in these hours, the teenager was “a beautiful, funny, thoughtful soul”.