Karlee Besse, 27, a financial analyst, worked from home for a tax and business consulting firm in British Columbia, Canada. The company she worked for, the Reach Cpa, not satisfied with her work during smart working, had begun to observe that the progress of the activities did not correspond to the number of hours that the woman marked as to be paid. The projects weren’t finished within the expected time frame, so the company decided to activate an additional control that Karlee knew nothing about: a spy software, capable of tracking and monitoring the time spent in front of the computer.

So, when the woman was fired and went to court to get compensation, believing that the job had been taken away from her without notice and without just cause, the company pulled out the trump card, documenting the fact that for about fifty hours the clerk “would not work on the tasks that had been assigned to her”. Karlee, who worked from home and was seeking $3,729 in damages for lost earnings and no notice, not only lost the lawsuit, but she had to pay the company more than $2,000.

Employee monitoring is a strategy used by many companies during the pandemic, when millions of workers continued to work remotely, but it has sparked much controversy. In this case, however, in a videotaped meeting between Besse and her bosses, she had admitted that she hadn’t behaved well: «Clearly – she had confessed – I marked hours on files that I hadn’t touched and that was in no way a right or proper attitude, I admit it and I’m very sorry.’ Judge Megan Stewart concluded that the software had “accurately recorded” the work and wrote in the ruling: “Considering that trust and honesty are fundamental in an employment relationship particularly when it comes to remote, I believe that the conduct of the Ms. Besse has led to irreparable damage to her relationship with Reach and that the dismissal was proportionate to the circumstances.”