A Genova a party at home with teenage friends turned into a tragedy: to liven up the evening some kids staged a little one boxing match in turns. Not particularly violent blows would have been inflicted, but at a certain point one of the young men collapsed and died.





15 years old dies in Genoa

The incident occurred on the night of Saturday 25 March. It was at home about fifteen teenagers and no adults.

Reporting to the single emergency number was made around midnight and the carabinieri and health workers immediately arrived on the spot.

Maybe it can interest you The president of Assomusica Vincenzo Spera died, hit by a motorcycle in Genoa while he was on the strips

When they arrived, the boy, a student at a high school in the center of Genoa, was already dead.





According to the reconstruction, the very young would have staged a home boxing match using some gloves present in the house.

The meetings, held in turn, would have been more of a game than real challenges and the violence of the blows would have been contained.

The presence of alcohol or drugs is excluded

At the end of his shift, the 15-year-old took off his boxing gloves, passed them on to a friend and finally collapsed lifeless to the ground. Not even the timely intervention of the 118 personnel was able to revive him.





As reported by the agency ‘Ansa’, the carabinieri have excluding the presence of alcohol or drugs.

The boys were interviewed by the investigators throughout the night in the presence of their parents in order to reconstruct the facts.





Maybe the little boy had heart disease

At the moment it is assumed that the victim could have been suffering from heart problems. At an initial examination, no traumas or the presence of hematomas attributable to violent blows were found on his body.

The hypothesis is that the little boy may have been killed by sudden physical exertion. Hypothesis apparently in contrast with his lifestyle, since he was a sportsman assiduously dedicated to tennis.

The prosecutor of Genoa has ordered the autopsy to clarify the circumstances of the death.



