“The University of Bologna now has a new victim of freedom of expression”. These are the words of Patrick Zaki, the Egyptian student of Unibo arrested in his homeland on 7 February 2020 until 8 December 2021 and still on trial for crimes of opinion, commenting on the news of the death of Mehdi Zare Ashkzari, a former student of University of Bologna who in 2015 enrolled in pharmacy at the Alma Mater and then returned to Iran two years ago. It was Amnesty International that told the story of the umpteenth victim of the repression: a young man in his early thirties, who died in Iran after twenty days in a coma following torture.

Iran, “party with alcohol” in a private house: football players arrested edited by the Foreign editorial staff

01 January 2023



In Bologna the boy had also worked in a pizzeria to support his studies. He was tortured “so much, to the point that after 20 days in a coma he died,” Riccardo Noury, spokesman for Amnesty International Italy, told Editoriale Domani. The young man was allegedly released after the beatings to prevent him from feeling ill while he was in his cell, but soon after he fell into a coma.

“The new year begins with this news to give us a warning about the human rights violations taking place in the Swana region and in particular in Iran – said Zaki – the University of Bologna now has a new victim of freedom of expression. Unfortunately , this time, it was too late to save him. All my condolences to his family and to us on this great loss.” “From Bologna we send a very strong thought to the family of Mehdi Zare Ashkzari, who was tortured and died in Iran after 20 days in a coma – said the deputy mayor of Bologna Emily Clancy, speaking on the stage in Piazza Nettuno for the peace march – to all population fighting for that freedom of women and men in Iran. We send a strong embrace of brotherhood and sisterhood to the Iranian community that I see here”.

Italy-Iran tension: ambassador summoned. “No to interference” by Gabriella Colarusso

30 December 2022



“We learned with pain and deep shock that one of our Iranian students, Mehdi Zare Ashkzar died as a result of torture in Iran”, was the comment of Professor Rita Monticelli, also at the peace march. Monticelli is coordinator of the Master Gemma, attended by Patrick Zaki and delegate of the mayor for human rights and interreligious and intercultural dialogue. “It seems he went to visit his dying mother. We express all our indignation, bewilderment and pain with him and for all the Iranian students who lost their lives for everyone’s freedom. The university and the city of Bologna will continue to ask for justice and the intervention of the institutions”.