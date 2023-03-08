Home World He dies at the age of 25 hit by a bus
World

by admin
Bagno a Ripoli (Florence), March 7, 2023 – He died in the late afternoon a young man of 25 years of Bagno a Ripoli which was this morning hit by a bus line in Milan while crossing the pedestrian crossing.

The impact took place around 8.30 in via Padova, at the intersection with via Arici. The young man was thrown from the ATM vehicle of line 53 and immediately appeared in very serious conditions. Emergency transport to the Niguarda hospital proved useless, he arrived at the emergency room already in a coma.

Investigations by the local police continue to ascertain the exact dynamics and possible responsibilities of the bus driver. Reportedly, the vehicle is equipped with a front camera that would have captured the whole scene. The young man had moved to Milan from Bagno a Ripoli, in the province of Florence.

