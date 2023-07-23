He dies at the age of 49 crashing his motorcycle into a car: the flames envelop the vehicles, a 20-year-old is seriously injured – Virgilio News

LANSING, Michigan, USA. — Michigan prosecutors have filed murder charges against a man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and kidnapping and killing the woman’s 2-year-old daughter.

State Attorney General Dana Nessel indicted Rashad Trice, 26, on Friday with 20 counts, including first-degree murder, and indicted for manslaughter in the strangulation death of the minor Wynter Cole Smith. Both charges carry a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

The Lansing man faces 18 other state charges, including kidnapping, in connection with crimes committed July 2 and July 3, when he allegedly stabbed and sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend in Lansing, stole her car and fled with the baby. Later, the girl was found strangled with a cell phone cable.

Trice faces multiple state charges for attempting to flee when officers spotted the car in a Detroit suburb on July 3, crashing the vehicle into a police car and trying to disarm an officer before being taken into custody.

Smith, whose kidnapping triggered an Amber Alert, was not in the stolen vehicle. His body was found July 5 in a Detroit alley, nearly 100 miles from Lansing.

“We have alleged today, and that is reflected in the myriad of charges, a horrific and brutal crime wave from Lansing to Detroit to St. Clair Shores,” Nessel said Friday in a statement announcing the charges.

The charges include the first state murder charges filed against Trice in Smith’s death. He also faces federal charges of kidnapping and kidnapping resulting in death.