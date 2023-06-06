Home » He dies by suicide after a group sexual assault, the young people framed by the videos are on trial
He dies by suicide after a group sexual assault, the young people framed by the videos are on trial

He dies by suicide after a group sexual assault, the young people framed by the videos are on trial

A group sexual assault that occurred two years earlier and resumed by the attackers would be the basis of Alice Schembri’s suicide, who died by throwing herself off a cliff after announcing her suicide on social media. They will appear on October 4 in front…

