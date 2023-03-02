Home World He dies in Villa Sofia after the fall: the investigations
World

He dies in Villa Sofia after the fall: the investigations

by admin
He dies in Villa Sofia after the fall: the investigations

by livesicilia.it – ​​7 hours ago

The man was well known and a fan of Palermo. 1 ′ OF READING A 43-year-old man, Giovanni Sanci died at the Trauma Center of Villa Sofia in Palermo where he was hospitalized in very serious conditions after falling…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «He died in Villa Sofia after the fall: the investigation appeared 7 hours ago in the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Hong Kong's local zero-diagnosed epidemic prevention measures for 13 consecutive days are expected to be loosened_Hong Kong_news_singdao global network

You may also like

The impact of the Chinese recovery on European...

psv fans apologized to marko dmitrović | Sport

Greece, collision between trains: over 41 dead and...

Palermo, the family involved in the fire in...

Fire in Syria in the tents after the...

Daily horoscope for March 2, 2023 | Magazine...

Bob Kennedy’s assassin denied parole for 16th time

Greece, student intercity train on fire: “It was...

Demonstrations in Athens due to the collision of...

admir smajić watched by a worker | Sport

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy