He dives into the sea and crashes on the seabed, a 19-year-old in grave condition at the Civico: he risks paralysis

by palermolive.it – ​​5 minutes ago

A 19-year-old boy is hospitalized in serious condition at the Civic Hospital of Palermo. The young man was on the Dante Alighieri seafront in Trapani when he decided to dive into the sea, The impact with the water was…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “He dives into the sea and slams on the seabed, a 19-year-old in grave condition at the Civico: he risks paralysis appeared 5 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.