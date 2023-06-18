Home » He dives into the Secchia river for a video, Yahya’s body is found
He dives into the Secchia river for a video, Yahya's body is found

He dives into the Secchia river for a video, Yahya’s body is found

by gds.it – ​​2 hours ago

By now the hope of finding him alive had given way to resignation, but at least the family members will be able to mourn him. The body of Yahya Hkimi, the 18-year-old who disappeared on Wednesday afternoon in the Secchia river in Marzaglia di Modena…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «He dives into the Secchia river for a video, Yahya's body found appeared 2 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it».

