Gleb Karakulov fled Russia last October and is now revealing the secrets of the Russian president

(LaPresse) Vladimir Putin is paranoid. This is what emerges frominterview given by Gleb Karakulov35-year-old engineer from the President’s Protection Service who fled Russia last October to take refuge in Turkey with his family.

The deserter, why he is considered such at home, he spoke to the Dossier Center website financed by Mikhail Khodorkovsky, explaining that the Muscovite leader “does not use cell phones or the internet and receives information only through his close circle of associates”.

But that’s not all because according to Karakulov, Putin lives “isolated from the world” and for more than three years since the outbreak of the pandemic, he has forced each employee into a two-week quarantine after having already forced them to get vaccinated. “Everyone is a bit puzzled as to why this is still being done,” said the engineer. (LaPresse)