Home » “He drank 3 bottles of vodka”
World

“He drank 3 bottles of vodka”

by admin
“He drank 3 bottles of vodka”

by palermolive.it – ​​1 minute ago

The influencer “Sanqiange” (or “Brother Three Thousand”) died live on TikTok after drinking several bottles of alcohol. The young man was participating in a challenge together with another influencer. Object of the game: “Who drinks more”.…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Alcoholic challenge on TiKTok, influencer dies live: “He drank 3 bottles of vodka” appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Vanity Fair and ProPublica investigation into the origin of Covid in Wuhan: criticism of incorrect translations

You may also like

Accidental shooting at the range, Colonel Dibari is...

Arrested bodyguard of Slobodan Kašćelan | Info

Biden push for Saudi-Israeli normalization reflects misreading of...

Erdogan leads the ballot in Türkiye

Türkiye, Erdogan won the ballot with 52%. “The...

Faster deliveries (and state subsidies): the United States...

Ballot in Türkiye, Erdogan won

New Lexus Lbx 2023, the long-awaited economic compact...

Kiev, the longest night. A heavy drone attack...

TSC qualified for the Champions League | Sports

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy