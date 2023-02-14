Osho’s invitation for today is very timely and hilarious: “Amaze her on Valentine’s Day. Limona in front of her with Rosa Chemical“. It is the sign that, in the end, of this Sanremo, in addition to a few songs, intemperance e wrong exitthe inventions of Fedez will be remembered above all, above all that of the kiss in the mouth with the singer of “Made in Italy”.

Yes, Fedez: Mr. Ferragni, who everyone thought he would straight train regal of his wife, called to one of her first truly important tests outside of social networks, and who instead threw the stole away above the popular consorthiding his performance under the buzz (almost always of disapproval and criticism) caused by his blatant gestures. From the anti-Bignami, anti-Codacons and anti-Roccella rap to the request for the legalization of cannabis with Article 31, from the live podcast from Sanremo (on Rai 2) to the kiss on the mouth and themimicked embrace with Rosa Chemical, Fedez took the stage leaving the crumbs to his spouse. Who doesn’t seem to have taken it well at all.

And which is now supported by a vitriolic commentator, who has never shown too much sympathy for the two Ferragnez. In fact, in a post, Selvaggia Lucarelli took sides against Fedez, making a merciless analysis: “One day – she wrote on Instagram – someone will have to study Federico Lucia diseaseor this worrying attitude he has in always arriving at a party with a single purpose: become the birthday boy“.

“He had to – argued the juror of Dancing – be the Sanremo of his wife and after the first evening in which the wife had her light, he put things right right away: gossip about Anna Oxa’s rudeness and song to create the political case. It was supposed to be the Sanremo of singers, including his friend Ax, and he took the stage with a kiss from memes and journalistic openings on Sanremo. It was supposed to be his wife’s Sanremo and he too came along with the podcast, the song on the cruise ship, the duet with Ax. He wanted to be everything, as always, also the subscriber in the front row. The result is that it has vampirized as always the party“.





To suffer most from the exuberance of the rapper, just Ferragni: “She had her scene stolen from the husband unable to stay at home and let others live their success, without him getting to sucking blood from other people’s jugulars. A retaliation that not even she deserved”.