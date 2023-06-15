Home » He fakes his death and shows up at his funeral by helicopter- Corriere TV
World

He fakes his death and shows up at his funeral by helicopter- Corriere TV

by admin
He fakes his death and shows up at his funeral by helicopter- Corriere TV

The idea came to the famous Belgian tiktoker, David Baerten, who wanted to “teach a lesson” to his loved ones

A 45-year-old Belgian Tiktoker star David Baerten faked his death and staged a fake funeral to prank his loved ones and see who really cared about him. After spreading the news of his passing via social media, he made a spectacular show at his funeral by arriving by helicopter. The joke, as was to be expected, was not without heavy criticism from many social media users who called it “cruel” and “pitiful”. Baerten later said that he only came up with all of this to teach his family a “lesson” to demonstrate how one shouldn’t wait for death to show affection towards a loved one.

June 15, 2023 – Updated June 15, 2023 , 3:55 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Why Berlusconi on TikTok did not "break all world records" and which are the most viewed videos

You may also like

Udinese – Complete revolution in attack / The...

Stand-up comedian Xie Pizi: It’s ‘absurd’ for Malaysia...

FCIN1908 / Koulibaly-Lukaku, here is the situation. For...

The Guinean Facely Konaté joins the RSF board

Cotton Guest, review of his album Laws Of...

Hungary will not receive weapons from America Info

New report describes continuing forcible displacement and dispossession...

ECB raises rates and announces a hike in...

CABE In the Emilia mining center with CGT...

Twitter, record companies sue Musk for copyright: asked...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy