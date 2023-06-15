He fakes his death and shows up at his funeral by helicopter- Corriere TV

The idea came to the famous Belgian tiktoker, David Baerten, who wanted to “teach a lesson” to his loved ones

A 45-year-old Belgian Tiktoker star David Baerten faked his death and staged a fake funeral to prank his loved ones and see who really cared about him. After spreading the news of his passing via social media, he made a spectacular show at his funeral by arriving by helicopter. The joke, as was to be expected, was not without heavy criticism from many social media users who called it “cruel” and “pitiful”. Baerten later said that he only came up with all of this to teach his family a “lesson” to demonstrate how one shouldn’t wait for death to show affection towards a loved one.