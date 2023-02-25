by blogsicilia.it – ​​2 hours ago

He goes to the funeral to say goodbye to his friend, but before crossing the cathedral entrance he collapses and dies. It happened just before 3.30 pm in Caltanissetta, where a pensioner, Aldo Michele Mancuso, 74, is…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «He goes to his friend’s funeral, collapses and dies appeared 2 hours ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».