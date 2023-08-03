Home » He had packs of drugs under the mattresses, arrested as a young man in Giardini Naxos
World

He had packs of drugs under the mattresses, arrested as a young man in Giardini Naxos

by admin
He had packs of drugs under the mattresses, arrested as a young man in Giardini Naxos

by blogsicilia.it – ​​7 minutes ago

New drug arrest in Giardini Naxos. The carabinieri of the operating rate of the Taormina company arrested a 31-year-old local man, already known to the police, for the crime of detention for the purpose of drug dealing. The effective and incessant fight against drug dealing in the Taormina area carried out by the military of the Arma della…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «He had packages of drugs under his mattresses, a young man arrested in Giardini Naxos appeared 7 minutes ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Racism intensifies and blames the U.S. for its bad history in the fight against the pandemic

You may also like

Russia Adds Norway to List of Countries Committing...

News Udinese – Buffon retires / The words...

Udinese News – Old Lady in Udine without...

Elon Musk Fined for Unauthorized Giant “X” Sign...

Nikola Mirotic signed for Armani | Sport

Famous politicians on the beach in Montenegro |...

In Morocco, a man was sentenced to five...

The Pope Encourages College Students to Become Dream...

Holiday destinations – Mondolinguo

Rising Death Toll in Anti-Drug Raids Sparks Controversy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy