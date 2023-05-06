he had shirt with nazi slogan

Serbia is still in shock after two massacres by gunfire that took place just a week apart.

Uros B

Uros B., the 21-year-old arrested on suspicion of having opened fire yesterday in three Serbian villages, killing eight and wounding 14, wore a shirt with pro-Nazi slogans. This was reported by the Serbian president, Aleksander Vucic.

The perpetrator of the new massacre, which took place just a few days after that of the child killer, was arrested near the city of Kragujevac, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of Belgrade. Authorities showed photos of the alleged killer in a police car. It is a young man wearing a blue shirt with the slogan ‘Generation 88’. Angel number 88 could call to words ‘Hail Hitler’, H being the eighth letter of the alphabet.

The police also arrested the grandfather and uncle of Uros, with whom the 21-year-old he would have hidden. In their home, in the locality Winemaker150km south of Belgrade, authorities found bombs, an automatic rifle and ammunition.

Among the victims of the massacre, according to some witnesses, there would be a police officer and his sister. After the massacre, the killer blocked a taxi driver in Mladenovac and, at gunpoint, ordered him to take him to Vinjista.

In all, the attack caused 8 victims, in the second massacre recorded in Serbia in a few days: from today until Sunday in the country of the former Yugoslavia national mourning was proclaimed for the massacre in the Belgrade school, where on 2 May a 13-year-old, shooting his father’s gun, killed eight students of his own institute and a security guard, wounding six other peers and a teacher.