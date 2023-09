It happened in Florida. The victim is 41 year old Sabrina Peckham

In Florida, a 4-meter alligator was killed with the remains of a woman in its jaws. A witness reported the presence of the animal in a canal while he was still holding part of the victim’s body in his mouth. The remains of Sabrina Peckham, 41, were found in the water (LaPresse)

September 25, 2023 – Updated September 25, 2023, 8:38 pm

