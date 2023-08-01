Home » he hangs up his gloves and retires
World

he hangs up his gloves and retires

by admin
he hangs up his gloves and retires

by palermolive.it – ​​32 minutes ago

Gianluigi Buffon has decided to retire. After days of deliberation, the legendary Italian goalkeeper has decided to hang up his gloves at the age of 45. In the next few days there will be a meeting with Parma, the team he played with last season, for the termination of the contract. Buffon, the future already decided The last of the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Buffon says enough, decision made: hang up his gloves and retire appeared 32 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  The persecution of the Jews in 1492 in a novel by Vito and Roberta Lo Scrudato

You may also like

Udinese transfer market – Cocetta alla Turris outright...

Russia’s Influence and Western Interests: What’s Happening in...

When Bamako invites Amsterdam ~ MOH Aventure

Mass Arrests at Attorney General’s Office Uncover Criminal...

“Full harmony between Lotito and Sarri on the...

Former US President Trump Believes He Will Face...

A turtle attacked a woman from Split in...

images from Beijing after the flood – Corriere...

Extreme Summer: Heatwaves and Wildfires Ravage the Northern...

Thousands call on Christina Aguilera to cancel Israel...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy