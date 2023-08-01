he hangs up his gloves and retires

by palermolive.it – ​​32 minutes ago

Gianluigi Buffon has decided to retire. After days of deliberation, the legendary Italian goalkeeper has decided to hang up his gloves at the age of 45. In the next few days there will be a meeting with Parma, the team he played with last season, for the termination of the contract. Buffon, the future already decided The last of the…

