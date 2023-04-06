Home World he hides his luxury watch on TV and then puts it back on- Corriere TV
World

by admin
There is controversy in Germany over the gesture of Finance Minister Christian Lindner, a guest on Zdf’s ‘Maybrit Illner’ talk show. At the end of the programme, the minister takes out of his pocket a luxury watch that he had taken off before the televised debate with colleagues from the government coalition: the green Omid Nouripour and the social democrat Lars Klingbeil. The action of the minister and president of the Liberal Democratic Party recalled a similar episode that had French President Emmanuel Macron as the protagonist during an interview at the Elysee Palace. DISTRIBUTION FREE OF CHARGE – NOT FOR SALE (LaPresse)

April 6, 2023 – Updated April 6, 2023, 2:28 pm

