Home World He is fighting at the Denver match, and Jokić is watching | Sport
World

He is fighting at the Denver match, and Jokić is watching | Sport

by admin
He is fighting at the Denver match, and Jokić is watching | Sport

See how the clash between Denver and San Antonio took place.

Izvor: Youtube/Chaz NBA/printscreen

Nikola Jokić made a new triple-double, but Denver suffered a defeat away to San Antonio. It was a somewhat sloppy game by the Nuggets, who, upon arriving in Texas, on the field of one of the weakest teams this season, thought “we’ll do it easily”, and were even a bit arrogant at times. This is especially true of Michael Porter Jr., who played a desperate game, but still managed to be in the spotlight.

Denver’s third-highest paid player had only seven points, but also one fight, if that’s what is written in the statistics. Everything happened in the middle of the third quarter when Porter powerfully dunked into the Spurs basket for 79:85, and then wanted to “celebrate in the face” of Zack Collins.

That didn’t sit well with the San Antonio basketball player who wanted to defend his honor, so he immediately set out to deal with the “provocateur” Porter. He reached him in the middle of the court, they butted heads a little, and then, as expected, the other San Antonio and Denver players got involved, after which the situation just got heated, so the referees had to separate the basketball players in order to avoid general chaos.

See also  COVIDTests.gov website goes live to distribute 500 million COVID-19 tests - the United States

Interestingly, the furthest from the whole scene was Nikola Jokić. We know very well that the Serbian basketball player “knows how to nail”, we remember his duels with Morris, Howard and Green, but this time he was a neutral observer, he didn’t even get involved in separating Porter and Collins, probably because Michael Malone also asked him to be as far away from incidents as possible. However, the most important player is…

See the crowd at the match between Denver and San Antonio!


Zach Collins and Michael Porter
Source: YouTube/Chaz NBA

You may also like

Weather in Sicily, keep the good weather, pleasant...

Antonin Hajek found dead in Malaysia | Sport

the shameful little help from the EU

chef Manuel Costa killed

Ukraine, breaking news. Kiev, environmental damage for over...

Daily horoscope for March 11 | Fun

Rishi Sunak speaks: “Are we too hard on...

“The tumor has returned for the third time,”...

Efes defeated by Maccabi Euroleague | Sports

Early symptoms of ovarian cancer | Magazine

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy