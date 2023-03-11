See how the clash between Denver and San Antonio took place.

Izvor: Youtube/Chaz NBA/printscreen

Nikola Jokić made a new triple-double, but Denver suffered a defeat away to San Antonio. It was a somewhat sloppy game by the Nuggets, who, upon arriving in Texas, on the field of one of the weakest teams this season, thought “we’ll do it easily”, and were even a bit arrogant at times. This is especially true of Michael Porter Jr., who played a desperate game, but still managed to be in the spotlight.

Denver’s third-highest paid player had only seven points, but also one fight, if that’s what is written in the statistics. Everything happened in the middle of the third quarter when Porter powerfully dunked into the Spurs basket for 79:85, and then wanted to “celebrate in the face” of Zack Collins.

That didn’t sit well with the San Antonio basketball player who wanted to defend his honor, so he immediately set out to deal with the “provocateur” Porter. He reached him in the middle of the court, they butted heads a little, and then, as expected, the other San Antonio and Denver players got involved, after which the situation just got heated, so the referees had to separate the basketball players in order to avoid general chaos.

Interestingly, the furthest from the whole scene was Nikola Jokić. We know very well that the Serbian basketball player “knows how to nail”, we remember his duels with Morris, Howard and Green, but this time he was a neutral observer, he didn’t even get involved in separating Porter and Collins, probably because Michael Malone also asked him to be as far away from incidents as possible. However, the most important player is…

See the crowd at the match between Denver and San Antonio!