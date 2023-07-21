He Killed A Motorized Policeman, interview (2023)

While for many the pandemic sounds like a thing of the past, for others the consequences of it are still raging. A vital and emotional repercussion that Argentines He Killed A Motorized Policeman have been in charge of portraying, without shame or embarrassment, in their new work entitled “Super Horror” (Primavera Labels, 23).

The band comes from being recognized with the Latin Grammy for Best Rock Album for their previous foray, “A Rare Vacation” (Spring Labels, 21); However, what they are most pleased to see is how they manage to continue permeating their fan base with each new album they deliver to us, thus making their investigations, completely sentimental and personal, become collective and plurally interpretable. The leader and main composer of the La Plata formation, Santiago Barrionuevo, welcomes us to tell us more about the context that has led to his new studio album.

“Super Terror” contains very reflective and existential feelings that have taken me back to the pandemic, was that your intention?

We are not ashamed to admit that it is a record that is very much in the wake of what we are experiencing in the pandemic. It was a period of our lives that went through all of us, and ultimately that has made us feel very close too. I did not write thinking about the pandemic as such, but I did do it thinking about the consequences experienced as a result of it, since it undoubtedly meant a completely radical change in my life. There is a lot of that on the album, and what makes this one different from others is that many of the sound ideas that are now reinforced in “Super Terror” had been working on my cell phone for a long time, in the form of demos and recorded bases. But definitely, all the lettering work was post-pandemic, and inevitably, that ends up noticing in the final result.

“We really like to find that game in which each one appropriates the songs and thinks of them what they want”

There is also a lot of melancholy contrasted with a touch of hope. Does one prevail over the other?

I think it has a bit of both. I remember perfectly when we were recording the last arrangements of “La Sintesis O’Konor” that, while we were exhausting some ideas, I felt an enormous vertigo of shyness and said, “hey, stop everything, this feels too melancholic”. [risas]. So I thought to myself that the next album would have to be much brighter, but obviously I failed and again I went back to that melancholy that characterizes me. Even so, I think that on this album, unlike the previous one, a certain hopeful air appears with more evidence that struggles to prevail. Melancholy has a very important weight, but this time I would say that I have managed to go a little further.

Well, we are talking about an album that starts with a song entitled “Un Segundo Plan”. Do you think that life always has an ace up its sleeve for everyone?

From my point of view, I think so. It is also true that I enjoy a very privileged position and even more so if we consider the latent inequality that exists in my country. For this reason I am very grateful that the universe is always willing to offer me a second plan, as the song says. I remember that when we started playing we believed that there was only one way to go, alternative and different, but with many limitations after all. However, and after the band grew, we began to have certain tools to have more possibilities within our reach. Nor would I dare to say that we all always have a second plan, since obviously it depends a lot on the context of each one. To this day I do feel that way, but tomorrow who knows.

It is also important to mention that this is the first work that you have given us after having received the Latin Grammy for Best Rock Album, for “Unas Vacaciones Raras”. Have you felt some pressure when it comes to composing again after hitting that ceiling?

We always have pressures, but they never have anything to do with the prizes we receive. Without detracting from the recognition received, of course, this was something we celebrated in privacy and without too much fuss. Ultimately, it felt more like an acknowledgment of the entire band’s career than the project itself for which we were awarded. They were old songs and re-recorded for the occasion, and almost like I didn’t quite believe it too much, what do I know. What we really liked was receiving the affection of our fans, who were extremely happy to see us there, something out of context, but happy to be holding the statuette. To tell the truth, any pressure we may have is more about finding something new at the sound level that comes to fruition to satisfy our fans precisely. Trying to surpass ourselves, telling something different. You know, that challenge to meet expectations, but without falling under their influence. To continue doing things with sincerity and from our place, but trying to at least live up to it, is the biggest challenge that we as a band can face. As for the other, we simply like to reinforce the idea that the value of art and music does not go through receiving awards. The grace of this is that they are areas that have nothing to do with winning or losing.

It’s interesting that you mention your followers, because going back to the record, it’s curious how easy it is for the average listener to connect with your story, even though it’s entirely personal and personal.

For me it is important that all the letters have a certain margin of interpretation, as long as the receiver can give them their particular meaning and experience. Not only as a creator, but as a consumer of art, I am also interested in this being the case. I try to write about things that question me deeply and obviously it would be much more difficult for me to talk about topics that are alien to me, that’s why my songs come from very personal places, as you say. However, I always try to walk through certain ideas without explicitly naming them. I look for the lyrics to take on a life of their own, starting with a specific trigger and gradually letting the narration lead the listener to other points. That’s where that margin I was talking about is generated and that’s when we get interpretations of all kinds from listeners. Some are expected and others that, of course, are not. I am more amused by the ones that are not, of course [risas]. We really like to find that game in which each one appropriates the songs and thinks of them what he wants.

“We’re like brothers, and even though we spend a lot of time apart, as soon as we get back together our common sense of humor springs up again.”

Well, look, now that you mention it, I’ll tell you that “Medalla de Oro” seems to me to be a great critical and anti-capitalist song. Am I correct with this reading?

You are not wrong, no. The truth is that “Medalla de Oro” is a breakup song, like so many others on the album, but in the midst of this theme I wanted to talk a little about what you mention, and go a step further. It shocks me a lot that in a country like mine, where the vast majority of young people are practically poor, the idea of ​​haranguing success continues to reign among them. A success based on money, on followers on social networks and on superficial things where, after all, they try to project what they don’t have and want. That’s why I felt inspired to send that message that says, “look, you’re not going to be a millionaire.” [risas]. Neither you nor me You will have many visits and followers, but you will not be a millionaire. And it is not a feeling that is only perceived by artists who try to convince us that what they do is something cool, but rather that it is something that we live in our daily lives among people in our closest environment and through the networks, statistics, the impact of the likes, the repercussion… It is something that unfortunately is already imprinted in the dynamics of our lives and into which we all fall, myself included.

With your latest songs we also appreciate a renewed intention when it comes to taking care of the audiovisual part of them. To what extent are you involved in the making of the video clips?

A lot, without a doubt. It’s something we have a lot of fun doing and we’ve always liked coming up with ideas for scripts and things like that. At first we did not have the necessary resources to carry them out and many ideas simply remained that, but now that over time we enjoy a certain margin of action, more comfortable and generous, we always try to take care of that part of our work. To tell the truth, it is something that we did from our origins, even when it was not something very frequent. In the early 00s, at least in Argentina, making video clips felt like something weird or retro. Now it’s much more common, of course, and as I was saying, it’s a very good opportunity for us to let go of our most film-like side and commit ourselves to each script, always helped by teachers who know how to do this well.

It’s curious that you mention your origins, because as you well know your debut will be two decades old next year.

That’s how it is. As I told you before, our secret to getting here has been the fact that we always wanted to take the project to a better place. We were very motivated to see that with each new album, we managed to get this one heard more than the previous one, and that allowed us to keep the good vibes of the first album alive after so many years. I have very good memories of that time. It was all very fun and very expectant, without thinking too much about the real plane of our actions and just enjoying the recording sessions. Previously, we used to have a lot of conflicts when it came to agreeing and releasing music, but when we managed to get rid of that particular weight, everything flowed in a magnificent way. The key? I would tell you that good humor. All five of us, including me, are frustrated clowns. We are like siblings, and even though we spend a lot of time apart, as soon as we get back together our common sense of humor springs up again. Then a time passes that I don’t even want to see them again [risas]but without a doubt our humor has been crucial to maintain a healthy coexistence among all