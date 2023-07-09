Home » He kills his wife and hangs himself, the autopsy reveals that the woman was suffocated
World

He kills his wife and hangs himself, the autopsy reveals that the woman was suffocated

by admin
He kills his wife and hangs himself, the autopsy reveals that the woman was suffocated

by blogsicilia.it – ​​9 hours ago

She was suffocated with a pillow after being beaten. To ascertain the causes of the death of Ilenia Bonanno, 45 years old, killed by her husband, Daniele Gallo Cassarino of 47, who then committed suicide, was the autopsy carried out in the morgue of the San Giovanni di Dio hospital in Agrigento, by coroner Alberto Alongi.…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «He kills his wife and hangs himself, the autopsy reveals that the woman was suffocated appeared 9 hours ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Trapani Birgi radio survey on Tuesday 02 May 2023 at 00:00

You may also like

Decree on Sunday in the Official Gazette of...

Hunter of Burmese pythons caught the capitalist |...

Thousands March in ‘March of Hope’ Against Government’s...

Title: “Turkey Attempts Mediation to Extend Black Sea...

The war in Ukraine on its 500th day,...

Weather forecast July 9, 2023 | Info

Marko Simonović signed for Crvena zvezda | Sport

The Controversy Surrounding the US Supply of Cluster...

thousands of people in the square / PHOTO

US-China relations now have ‘stronger foundations’

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy