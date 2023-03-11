Don’t miss the “Real Story” by presenter and journalist Ivan Gajić from 2 p.m. today.

Source: Promo

Although you see him smiling and in a good mood every day on Kurir TV as part of the Pulse of Serbia show, this Saturday in Real Story Ivan Gajić reveals what is actually hidden behind that smile. The host openly revealed everything about his turbulent upbringing, as well as what he struggled with in order to be successful in his job today.

He exclusively revealed to host Isidori Lukić that he lived in poverty, that his biggest wish was for his mom to buy him a Kinder egg, but that he was a happy child. He helped his mother in numerous jobs in order to earn the basic necessities of life, while his father did not want to acknowledge him. Ivan also recalls how he kissed his father when he saw him for the first time, not knowing that it was his father.

Few people know that Ivan worked in the Emergency Center as a medical technician and that he saved lives, but that he later found himself in journalism, which changed his life.

