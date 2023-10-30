Home » He loses control of the car and ends up in the fountain of the Rape of Prosperina, a hospitalized woman
World

He loses control of the car and ends up in the fountain of the Rape of Prosperina, a hospitalized woman

by admin
He loses control of the car and ends up in the fountain of the Rape of Prosperina, a hospitalized woman

by blogsicilia.it – ​​6 minutes ago

A 58-year-old woman at the wheel of an Opel Corsa was hospitalized after the car, for reasons to be ascertained, ended its run inside the Fontana del Ratto di Prosperina in Catania. After traveling along the state road 114 and passing near Piazza San Giovanni XXIII, the car…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «She loses control of the car and ends up inside the fountain of the Rape of Prosperina, a hospitalized woman appeared 6 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  The CIA wants to recruit Russian spies: the video to convince citizens disillusioned by the war

You may also like

Cuban Telecommunications Company Launches International Recharge Promotion for...

Udinese-Cagliari | Problems for Ranieri: Nandez will not...

Buddhist Monks from Around the World Gather for...

Rekishi – On the waves of time

Your Web Browser is Not Supported

They stole Francis Ngannou! – The Camerounaiseries blog

Pope Francis Urges Believers to Live Out the...

Havanna’s panettone for Christmas 2023 – MONDO MODA

UN Reports Looting and Desperation in Gaza Amid...

Rumors about Ostrog Monastery | Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy