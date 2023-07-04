He married Sretko Kalinić, convicted of murdering Đinđić Info

A member of the Zemun clan, Sretko Kalinić (49), said the fateful “yes” to JM (27).

Today, the most famous member of the Zemun clan, Sretko Kalinić (49), said the fateful “yes” to a young woman from Belgrade, JM (27), who decided to keep her last name. The two were married in “Zabela” prison in Požarevac, in the presence of the city registrar and godparents, but under the watchful eye of the guards of the Seventh Pavilion, where Kalinić is serving a sentence of 40 years in prison.

The wedding was photographed by the official photographer of KPZ “Zabela”, and the newlyweds got the right to a love room after the ceremony. Kalinic chose Nenad Bujošević Rambo (53), a former member of the JSO, who has been in solitary confinement for 22 years because the court rejected his request for parole for the fifth time. The bride came in the company of her friend whom she chose as best man. The prison guards discreetly kept an eye on the entire ceremony and made sure that everything went smoothly, because Kalinic is one of the best guarded prisoners in the Seventh Pavilion of “Zabela” in Pozarevac, where he is serving the maximum prison sentence for the crimes of the Zemun clan.

In a telephone conversation with Alo, Sretko Kalinić said that the public will soon be more informed about the new chapter in his life because he has already started writing his autobiography. “Everything related to my marriage will be in the book,” said Kalinic, who in his first book “The Zemun clan – who is who” decided to completely expose this group and reveal to the public for the first time who the people of the most powerful mafia organization are. in the Balkans, which was under the auspices of the then government.

The woman from Belgrade who married Kalinić briefly said that she did not want to expose herself. “I’m excited after all. This is a big challenge, but the two of us get along great and understand each other“, said the girl for whom this is her first marriage. Kalinic has been in solitary confinement for 13 years in the Seventh Pavilion of “Zebela”. under the command of Dušan Spasojević, known as Duć and Mile Luković, known as Kum, and that they are responsible for the disintegration of this clan. of Prime Minister Zoran Đinđić, and Kalinic wrote in his own hand who the traitors were above the photos of the clan members.

