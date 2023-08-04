“He offered money to colleagues for hardcore photos”: journalist Dan Wootton suspended from the Mail

LONDON. Whoever wounds by the sword, perishes by the sword. A sex scandal has invested the British journalist Dan Woottona well-known anchor for right-wing brexiter TV channel GB News, who had been front-and-center in the heavy targeting Huw Edwardsvery popular BBC anchorman called not even a year ago to give the United Kingdom and the world the historic news of the queen’s death and recently suspended from conducting it over a story concerning payments to a boy who is now twenty (started when he was 17) in exchange for sexually explicit photographs.

In what some media define as a sort of “punishment of karma”, the detractor Wootton had a very similar fate: the Mail Onlinethe newspaper with which he collaborates as a columnist, suspended him after allegations emerged that he had secretly offered his colleagues, using a pseudonym, tens of thousands of pounds in exchange for sexual material.

Not only that, he also ended up at the center of an investigation conducted by his former editor, Rupert Murdoch’s News UK group, for which he had worked as a celebrity journalist. The company has approached an outside law firm to investigate allegations that Wootton has approached current and former tabloid employees with generous offers of cash, always in exchange for explicit pictures.

For his part, the GB News anchorman said he had made some errors of judgment in the past but denied any kind of illegal behavior, as well as denouncing an unlikely conspiracy against him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

