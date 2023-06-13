«He played in Serie A. Young players must be valued»

Gravina, president of the FIGC, praised the young players of Italy who took part in the Under-20 World Cup: among them Montevago of Sampdoria

Gabriel Gravina praised the youth ofItalia who participated in the World Under 20: between them Daniel Montevago from the Sampdoria. Here is what the FIGC president declared during an event in Coverciano.

STATEMENTS – «I’ve had a lot of contacts in recent days with important managers of Italian football and I was amazed that many have noticed that we have important and extraordinary Italian talents in the Under 20. Three or four have played in Lega Pro, others in Serie B or Serie A. A. We want to value young people, we believe that using young people should be a vocation. I’m not in favor of imposing young players to be sent onto the pitch, we have to get there over time. We have to show that these guys are talented by offering them the opportunity to become champions by playing».