DJ (71) was arrested in Karaburma because he is suspected of throwing his ex-wife SJ (51) from the terrace after first punching her in the head!

A new horrific case of domestic violence shakes Serbia. A man DJs (71) was arrested on suspicion of hitting on Tuesday, March 28 ex-wifeS.J. (51) after an argument, after which he threw her off the terrace. The woman tried to protect herself and ran to the terrace, but her ex-husband caught her and threw her off the terrace.

She was diagnosed with serious physical injuries in the Emergency Center. DJ was reported in writing for domestic violence and was detained for up to 48 hours.

If you suffer violence, the contact numbers of the Counseling Center against domestic violence (SOS phone and safe house) are:
0900-011-011, free call, weekdays from 10 am to 7 pm
011 2769-466, weekdays from 10 am to 7 pm
062304-560, from 19:00 to 10:00
Emergency calls to report domestic violence can be made to the number 0900-100-600 from 00:00 to 24:00, free of charge.

(WORLD/Telegraph)

