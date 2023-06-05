He raped a woman and beat a baby on Zvezdara new details | Info

The woman who was allegedly raped and beaten by her unmarried husband in Zvezdara stated that his mother had also previously been a victim of violence.

Source: Private archive

VM (25) is suspected of beating his six-month-old baby and raping his unmarried wife DS (26), the child’s mother. Domestic violence is suspected to have happened on June 2 at Zvezdara, and according to DS, the suspect’s mother was also a victim of violence earlier.

The suspect for domestic violence and rape was ordered to be detained for up to 30 days. “In 2017, he beat his mother and was then detained for 20 days, but was later released because his mother withdrew the complaint against him. He also stated that she is an alcoholic and a gambler, so she did it on purpose, but after everything that happened to me, I see that he is a bully,” said the injured woman.

She previously told that VM strangled her, raped her and that she thought she was going to die. As she said, after that he offered her help with the joint baby because she is in great pain. “For more than two months, I suffered both mental and physical violence! I believed that it would stop, and I had no idea that it would just be passed on to our child. I was somehow aware that I was in trouble, but I was overcome by a great fear that I still feel now,” she said earlier.

The interlocutor made an appeal to women who are victims of violence. She pointed out that she did not want to expose herself in public because she wanted to devote herself to the baby, but that she spoke publicly in order to raise awareness of other women who suffer violence and did not report the abuse. “I appeal to women to report abusers because they will never stop, no matter how much they calm down for a while, it will get worse and worse. Each of you can go somewhere, you are not alone“, she said.

If you suffer violence, the contact numbers of the Counseling Center against domestic violence (SOS phone and safe house) are:

0900-011-011, free call, weekdays from 10 am to 7 pm

011 2769-466, weekdays from 10 am to 7 pm

062304-560, from 19:00 to 10:00

Emergency calls to report domestic violence can be made to the number 0900-100-600 from 00:00 to 24:00, free of charge.

(WORLD/Kurir.rs)