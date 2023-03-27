Home World he recognizes three children who are not his, she pretends to be blind
he recognizes three children who are not his, she pretends to be blind

he recognizes three children who are not his, she pretends to be blind

The Rome prosecutor’s office is about to commit a married couple to trial: husband and wife scammers, who have defrauded the state for years. Since 2016 he has pocketed family allowances, undue baby bonuses, checks…

See also  "The war will last for years". From NATO new weapons in Kiev to defend the Donbass

