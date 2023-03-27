by palermolive.it – ​​39 seconds ago

The Rome prosecutor’s office is about to commit a married couple to trial: husband and wife scammers, who have defrauded the state for years. Since 2016 he has pocketed family allowances, undue baby bonuses, checks…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Husband and wife stealing benefits: he recognizes three children who are not his, she pretends to be blind appeared 39 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.