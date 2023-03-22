Ozil’s parting words

“Hello everyone, After consideration and reflection I announce my immediate retirement from professional football. I have had the privilege of being a footballer for 17 years, I feel extremely grateful for this opportunity. But in recent times I have suffered injuries which have made it clear to me like the time to say goodbye had come. The trip was emotional, filled with unforgettable moments and emotions. I want to thank my clubs – Schalke, Werder, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Fenerbahce and Basaksehir – and the coaches who supported me, as well as to teammates who became friends. Special thanks to my family and closest friends. They have been a part of this journey since day one, giving me love and support in both good and bad times. Thanks to the fans, they showed me so much love… Now I look forward to my wonderful wife Amine and my two wonderful children, Eda and Ela, but you can be sure you will hear from me again”.