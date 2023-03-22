Home World he retires at 34
World

he retires at 34

by admin
he retires at 34

Ozil’s parting words

“Hello everyone, After consideration and reflection I announce my immediate retirement from professional football. I have had the privilege of being a footballer for 17 years, I feel extremely grateful for this opportunity. But in recent times I have suffered injuries which have made it clear to me like the time to say goodbye had come. The trip was emotional, filled with unforgettable moments and emotions. I want to thank my clubs – Schalke, Werder, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Fenerbahce and Basaksehir – and the coaches who supported me, as well as to teammates who became friends. Special thanks to my family and closest friends. They have been a part of this journey since day one, giving me love and support in both good and bad times. Thanks to the fans, they showed me so much love… Now I look forward to my wonderful wife Amine and my two wonderful children, Eda and Ela, but you can be sure you will hear from me again”.

See also  National Health Commission: 39 new local confirmed cases and 85 local asymptomatic infections were added yesterday - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

KNORR-BREMSE / LA8585: new pneumatic dryer also valid...

the actress defined as “a reckless”- Corriere TV

Macron defends the pension reform on live TV:...

SCANIA / Smart Dash: the new digital dashboard...

Macron: ‘The pension reform goes ahead in the...

The Ugandan law that provides prison for LGBTQ+...

“Live At Bush Hall” by Black Country, New...

Europe and NATO, the race for arsenals and...

Macron: forward on pensions, it is the nation’s...

Coronation King Charles III, the roles of royalty:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy