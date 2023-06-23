He robs the house of computers and telephones, discovered by video surveillance

by blogsicilia.it – ​​1 minute ago

He robs a house in Catania of computers and telephones but doesn’t deal with the internal camera installed by the owner. With those video recordings, the victim went to the police who immediately recognized the thief. Era…

