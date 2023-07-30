“He said the Income is wrong.” The phrase that betrays him – Time

It is a clash over the basic income, the symbolic measure of the 5 Star Movement strongly reduced by the government of Giorgia Meloni. The sms notification of the end of the allowance reached 170,000 families with the Democratic Party (which initially opposed the measure…) and the grillini who accuse the government of being angry with the poor. To put the dots on the “i” during Controcorrente, the Rete 4 program hosted by Veronica Gentili, is Professor Giulio Tremonti. The former minister recalls how income has gone through three phases: the first exquisitely “political”, when Luigi Di Maio and the other Grillini ministers announced on the balcony: “We have abolished poverty”. A “tragic and not serious” episode, says the former minister. “Abolishing poverty by decree does not stand” and it was a purely political move.

Then there was the Covid phase, unforeseen, in which the RdC was a fundamental tool for many families, but it was an exceptional period of emergency. “Today the accounts add up”, explains Tremonti on the third phase of the subsidy. “Now there is a necessary discussion on what to do for those in need and for those who have the possibility of working regardless of subsidies”.

In conclusion, the exponent of the majority addresses the former president of INPS Pasquale Tridico, his own words in defense of the measure. “When Tridico says that he avoided fraud for 11 billion euros”, he admits “that the provision was wrong, because evidently the mechanics” of the subsidy are wrong if it exposes him to the risk of billionaire fraud. In general, Tremonti points out that subsidies of this type, in Europe, are provided by local authorities who know well and have the tools to evaluate individual positions, the real needs of people and limit scams and distortions.