It was a dramatic afternoon today, March 3, lived in Anguillara Veneta. A motorist at the wheel of her small car lost control of the vehicle while passing along the embankment of the Gorzone between via Ca’ Matte and via Canareggio, ending up in the icy waters of the canal. The scene was witnessed by a witness who, realizing the drama that was taking place, did not hesitate to jump into the water after having left his personal effects on the shore.

The reconstruction

It all happened around 4 pm. The alarm to the rescuers was immediate. In a few minutes, the firefighters from Piove di Sacco, Padua and Rovigo arrived on the Gorzone with more means and men. The helicopter of the Drago 151 firefighters took off from Venice. At the same time, the carabinieri of the Abano Company and more vehicles of the Suem 118 of Rovigo arrived in Anguillara. In the late afternoon the small car was brought back to shore. No bodies were found inside. The search for the missing continued late into the night. They will resume tomorrow morning at the crack of dawn. It is useless to hide that the chances of finding the motorist and the hero rescuer alive are slim. It would be two residents of Anguillara. On the bank of the Gorzone also the mayor of Anguillara Buoso and his collaborators.



