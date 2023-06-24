Home » He sneaks into his ex-wife’s house and hits her with a pickaxe, arrested
World

He sneaks into his ex-wife’s house and hits her with a pickaxe, arrested

by admin
He sneaks into his ex-wife’s house and hits her with a pickaxe, arrested

by blogsicilia.it – ​​1 minute ago

The carabinieri arrested a 49-year-old from Augusta for beating his ex-wife. According to what emerged in the reconstruction of the police, the man would have sneaked into the woman’s house, breaking the glass of a window…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «He sneaks into his ex-wife’s house and hits her with a pickaxe, arrested appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Weapons, money, license plates found in the Transporter action Info

You may also like

Stefan Marković retired, Aleksandar Đorđević announced Sport

Canceled the performance of Canned Heat at the...

The All Fisheries Federation of Japan submitted a...

The Olympic champion and the kidnapped children: acquitted

Usa, the chemical giant 3M pays 10 billion...

Ex Udinese – Official: Bram Nuytinck is a...

Margelletti: “Prigozhin wants to replace Putin and win...

The All Fisheries Federation of Japan submitted a...

Elon Musk hires a child prodigy: at 14...

Zvezde Granda finalists | Fun

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy