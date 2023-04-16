Home » He stabbed a policeman in the shopping center on Zvezdara Info
A young man in Zvezdara committed the criminal offense of assaulting an official in the performance of official duties.

He is, as is suspected, yesterday in a shopping center in Belgrade, inflicted a stab wound with a knife in the hand of a police officer who had previously tried to legitimize him, causing minor bodily injuriesannounced the MUP.

Given that the check found that it was for this twenty-two-year-old a warrant was issued for serving a prison sentence, he was arrested and taken to a prison.

a warrant was issued for serving a prison sentence, he was arrested and taken to a prison.

