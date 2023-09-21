He stabs his ex-wife’s partner in the back, manhunt in the Palermo area

by palermolive.it – ​​7 minutes ago

He stabs his ex-wife’s new partner in the back, from whom he had been separated for months, and then runs away. A 50-year-old from Bagheria is now hospitalized at the Buccheri La Ferla hospital in Palermo. The man’s life was not in danger. The attack took place in the central Corso Umberto I, in Bagheria. The woman’s ex has fled…

